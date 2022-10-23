Hungarian PM lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

Budapest: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made veiled comparisons on Sunday between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today.

Marking the 66th anniversary of that crushed uprising, Orban suggested that the EU, which has sought to rein in democratic backsliding in Hungary, would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago.

"Let's not bother with those who shoot at Hungary from the shadows or from the heights of Brussels.

They will end up where their predecessors did," Orban said in a speech to a select group of guests in the rural city of Zalaegerszeg in western Hungary, breaking with a tradition of giving a speech in Budapest on the anniversary.

His absence from the capital on one of Hungary's most important national holidays comes as his government

faces growing pressure from a sustained wave of protests by Hungarian teachers and students.

The educators demand higher wages and better working conditions. Another protest was planned on Sunday in Budapest.

Orban, who characterizes his form of government as an "illiberal democracy", is also facing the threat of cuts to EU funding over his democratic record and perceived corruption. Seeking to salvage some funding, the Hungarian parliament recently passed new anti-graft legislation.

But the country still risks losing billions of euros in funding as punishment over perceived breach of democratic practices something that has caused the currency and economy to weaken recently.

"We were here when the first conquering empire attacked us, and we'll be here when the last one collapses," Orban declared on Sunday.

"We will bear it when we must, and we will push back when we can. We draw swords when there is a chance, and we resist when long years of oppression come.