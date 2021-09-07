Hundreds attend anti-Pak rally in Kabul, chant 'death to Pakistan'

Peshawar/Kabul: Hundreds of Afghan protesters, including women, took to the streets of Kabul on Tuesday, chanting "death to Pakistan" and denouncing Islamabad's interference in Afghanistan and airstrikes by its jets in Panjshir province in support of the Taliban, according to a media report.

The Taliban on Monday said they have seized Panjshir, the last province not in their control, after their takeover of the US-backed Afghanistan government last month. The protesters claimed that Pakistan Air Force jets conducted airstrikes in Panjshir province, Khaama news reported.

Chanting "death to Pakistan", "Freedom", "Allah Akbar" and "we do not want captivity" among many other slogans, the protesters gathered at the gate of the Pakistani embassy in Kabul and asked its staff to leave Afghanistan, it reported.

"Pakistan, Pakistan, Leave Afghanistan, "a slogan on a huge banner read. The agitators said they do not want a puppet government in Afghanistan and asked for an inclusive government, it said.

The Taliban fighters reportedly fired gunshots in the air to disperse the protestors but they were still agitating, the report added.