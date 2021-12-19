Hong Kong votes for legislature with only loyalists approved

Hong Kong: Hong Kong was voting on Sunday in the first election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China can run.

The semi-autonomous territory was rocked by pro-democracy protests in 2014 and 2019, but they were crushed by security forces, followed by the imposition of a sweeping national security law that silenced most of the city's opposition activists and led others to flee abroad.

Low turnout was widely expected, and 11 hours after voting began, just 1,184,829 registered voters, or 26.49 per cent, had cast their ballots.

Warton Leung, who did not intend to vote in Sunday's election, said that the lack of choice in candidates dampened enthusiasm for voting.

Although there is a chance to vote for pro-establishment and democracy candidates, there are few democratic choices, so Hong Kong people do not feel enthusiastic when it comes to voting, he said.

Others, such as Yu Wai-kwan, saw the election as a chance to vote for a better Hong Kong.

I am voting to choose a new bunch of people to make Hong Kong a better place, Yu said.

"I am a patriot, and I just hope for peace and quiet, and to have a good livelihood.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam visited a polling station Sunday morning and said she had no particular expectation about the turnout. I would say that the government has not set any target for voter turnout rate, not for this election, not for previous elections, because there is a combination of factors that will affect the voter turnout rate in any election, she said.

Three protesters from the League of Social Democrats staged a small demonstration across the street from the polling station, chanting I want real universal suffrage.