Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Hong Kong: Hong Kong authorities broadened their enforcement of a new national security law on Monday, arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai, searching the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.

Two days after Chinese and Hong Kong officials shrugged off sanctions imposed on them by the US, the moves showed China's determination to enforce the new law and curb dissent in the semi-autonomous city after months of massive pro-democracy demonstrations last year.

The police action marked the first time the law was used against news media, stoking fears that authorities are suppressing press freedom. Next Digital operates Apple Daily, a feisty pro-democracy tabloid that often condemns China's Communist Party government. Last year, the newspaper frequently urged readers to take part in the anti-government protests.

In Beijing, China announced sanctions on 11 Americans, including six members of Congress, in an escalating battle between the two nations over technology, security, trade and human rights.

And in Chinese-claimed Taiwan, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar became the highest-ranking American official to visit since 1979, further straining US-China relations.