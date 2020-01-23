Hindu girl under protection after forced conversion in Pak
Karachi: A 15-year-old Hindu girl, who was forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Sindh province, has been sent to a women protection centre following a court order, officials said.
Mehak Kumari, a class IXth student, was allegedly abducted from Jacobabad district on January 15 by Ali Raza Solangi who later married
her.
Her father Vijay Kumar filed an FIR, claiming that Solangi had abducted and married her forcibly. He also said that her daughter was 15-year-old when she was
abducted.
Kumari and Solangi were produced before a court on Tuesday from where she was sent to the women police protection centre, according to court
officials.
The court also directed the Chandka Medical College Hospital to submit a report about her age by February
3.
The Express Tribune reported that Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal has assured Kumari's family of full
support.
In a telephonic conversation with the leader of a Hindu group of Jacobabad district on Wednesday, the minister said that the Sindh government fully supports the stance of the family and the Hindu
group.
Lal said that forced conversion of minor Hindu girls has become a common issue, adding that Hindus of Sindh are its oldest inhabitants, and their lives and deaths are linked deeply with the soil of the province.
He appealed to the authorities to take notice of the brutality and injustice being committed against Hindu girls and take measures to ensure security for the minority community.
Lal, pointing out that Kumari could not marry until she was 18 under the legislation of the Child Marriage Restraint Act, said that her marriage was a crime as per the
law and rule in
Pakistan.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Chomsky, int'l academicians stand with JNU students23 Jan 2020 6:13 PM GMT
From contrabands to fake e-tickets, 197 cases detected last...23 Jan 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Modi has brought us together, say protesting women at...23 Jan 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Ggm: DTCP cancels OC of 83 houses functioning as illegal...23 Jan 2020 6:11 PM GMT
7 students, woman attendant injured in Delhi bus collision23 Jan 2020 6:10 PM GMT