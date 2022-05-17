Hezbollah, allies lose majority in Lebanon Parl

Beirut: Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group and its allies lost their parliamentary majority, final elections results showed Tuesday, while more than a dozen independent newcomers gained seats. The outcome signalled a shift in a country devastated by an ongoing financial meltdown and soaring poverty.

Final results for Sunday's elections showed no clear majority for any group, indicating a fragmented and deeply polarised parliament, divided between pro and anti-Hezbollah lawmakers who will find it difficult to work together to form a new government and enact desperately

needed reforms.