Guterres closely following talks between US, Taliban
United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has been closely following talks between the US and the Taliban about a "significant reduction" of violence in Afghanistan aimed at opening the way for intra-Afghan peace negotiations, his spokesman said.
According to a statement on Monday attributable to the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, during his visit to Islamabad, Guterres expressed his sincere wishes that such talks are successful and lead to an Afghan-led peace
process.
The Secretary-General has been following closely the talks between the US and the Taliban about a significant reduction of violence in Afghanistan aimed at opening the way for intra-Afghan peace negotiations, the statement said.
In November last year, US President Donald Trump announced resumption of peace talks with the Taliban.
After nine rounds of negotiations with the Taliban, Trump abruptly cancelled peace talks in September after a US soldier was killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital,
Kabul.
Guterres reiterated the UN's readiness to provide any assistance that the parties may require.
The UN chief, during an international conference on Afghan refugees on Monday in Islamabad, called the global community to step up efforts to help bring peace in war-torn Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people need and deserve peace, prosperity and full respect of their human
rights.
Noting that the Afghan refugee crisis is the world's largest protracted refugee situation in recorded history, Guterres said there is deep impact on the Afghani people due to the protracted nature of conflict, poverty and forced
displacement.
Last week, Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien said he was cautiously optimistic that there could be a US agreement with the Taliban over the next days or weeks, but a withdrawal of American forces was not
imminent.
I think that we're making significant progress, O'Brien said at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Soon, there won't be any dearth of buses, says Kejriwal18 Feb 2020 6:34 PM GMT
24-hour water supply, clean Yamuna & sewers, promises...18 Feb 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Provision of ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries: Imran...18 Feb 2020 6:33 PM GMT
We have to continue working to improve the infrastructure...18 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT
60-yr-old, niece die after coming in contact with live18 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT