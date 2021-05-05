Gunmen kill dozens in attack in eastern Burkina Faso

Kaya: At least 30 people were killed by gunmen in eastern Burkina Faso Monday, according to the government.

The attack occurred in Kodyel village in the Komandjari province near the border with Niger, government official Labidi Ouoba told the Associated Press by phone after fleeing the attack.

Jihadists surrounded the village and went house to house setting fire to them and killing people, said Ouoba.

I ran early because the terrorists usually look for authorities. We all pray that peace comes back now in our country. We are tired,? he said.

The attack comes exactly one week after two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist were killed and a Burkinabe soldier went missing when their anti-poaching patrol was ambushed by jihadists in the same

region.

That same day last week, 18 people were killed in Yattakou village in the country's Sahel region.