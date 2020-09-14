Gulf Coast residents brace for Sally, possible new hurricane

Waveland (US): Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents prepared for a new weather onslaught Monday as Tropical Storm Sally slowly churned toward them, with forecasters predicting landfall as a hurricane.

Jeffrey Gagnard of Chalmette, Louisiana, was spending Sunday in Mississippi helping his parents prepare their home for Sally and making sure they safely evacuated ahead of the storm.

I mean, after Katrina, anything around here and anything on the water, you're going to take serious, he said, as he loaded the back of his SUV with cases of bottled water in a grocery store parking lot in Waveland, Mississippi.

You can't take anything lightly.

Gagnard said he planned to head back across the state line to prepare his own home for winds and rain Sally was expected to bring to the New Orleans area.

Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday, bringing dangerous weather conditions, including risk of flooding, to a region stretching from the western Florida Panhandle to southeast Louisiana. I know for a lot of people this storm seemed to come out of nowhere, said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. We need everybody to pay attention to this storm. Let's take this one seriously.

Edwards urged people to prepare for the storm immediately.

He also said there are still many from southwestern Louisiana who evacuated from Hurricane Laura into New Orleans exactly the area that could be hit by Sally, which is a slow-moving storm.

In Mandeville, a city about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of New Orleans, resident Chris Yandle has purchased a week's worth of groceries and moved all his patio furniture into his family's house and shed in preparation for the storm.

I'm mostly trying to stay calm especially with a family of four and a dog to worry about, Yandle said.

I've lived through many hurricanes growing up in Louisiana, but I haven't felt this anxious about a hurricane in my life. Mississippi officials warned that the storm was expected to coincide with high tide, leading to significant storm surge.

It needs to be understood by all of our friends in the coastal region and in south Mississippi that if you live in low-lying areas, the time to get out is early tomorrow morning, Gov. Tate Reeves said late

Sunday.