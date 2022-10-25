'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Rishi Sunak becoming UK Prime Minister

London/ Washington: Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have lauded Rishi Sunak becoming the UK's new Prime Minister as a "ground-breaking milestone" and hoped for better bilateral relations amidst a turbulent world.

Sunak, 42, on Monday, won the race to lead the Conservative Party and became Britain's first prime minister of Indian-origin on Tuesday.

Sunak is the third UK prime minister this year and replaces Liz Truss, who served as Britain's shortest-serving prime minister for just 45 days.

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine," US President Joe Biden tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier during a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday, referring to Sunak becoming the British Prime Minister, Biden had said, "It's pretty astounding, a groundbreaking milestone and it matters.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that Russia sees no reason to expect relations with the UK to improve under Sunak.

Russia does not see any preconditions, grounds, or hope for building more constructive relations with Great Britain in the foreseeable future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the appointment of Sunak as the UK's new prime minister.

No, at present, we do not see any preconditions, grounds or hopes for some positive shifts in the foreseeable future, the Russian presidential spokesman was quoted as saying by the official TASS news agency.

Peskov said this while commenting on the prospects of warmer relations between the two countries with the appointment of the UK's new prime minister.

Russia-UK relations have soured even further since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. The UK responded with several rounds of sanctions, and it is one of the main backers of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The UK has also provided substantial military support to Ukraine, the report added.

Congratulating Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a tweet said the partnership between Canada and the UK "is defined by the history and the priorities we share".

"As we work to deliver results for the people who call Canada and the United Kingdom home, let's continue to strengthen this partnership," he said.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tweeted his congratulations to Sunak. "I wish you to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today. I'm ready to continue strengthening the Ukraine-UK strategic partnership together!" he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated Sunak.

"Together we will continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment, including the war in Ukraine and its many consequences for Europe and the world," Macron tweeted.

China's leadership has said that it wants to "advance ties with the UK" under Sunak, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We hope that we can work with the UK side on the basis of mutual respect and win-win co-operation and advance China-UK relations along the right track," he said.

Sunak has favoured closer ties with China than his predecessor and was criticised by Truss for pursuing a trading relationship when chancellor, the report added.

Australia's treasurer, Jim Chalmers, called Sunak a great friend of Australia and lauded the significance of Britain having its first prime minister of Asian descent, The Canberra Times newspaper reported.

I don't think it's insignificant that a country like the United Kingdom has its first prime minister of colour, he said on Tuesday.

European leaders couched their well-wishes with statements on the need for a stable and predictable

neighbour.