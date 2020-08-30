Global Covid cases up 24.6 mn, death toll rises over 835,000

Washington: The overall number of global Coronavirus cases has topped 24.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 835,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,646,610 and the fatalities rose to 835,730, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,913,564 and 181,767 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,804,803 infections and 119,504 deaths. In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,387,500).

South Korea reported 323 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the total to 19,400.

With this figure, the daily caseload stayed below 400 for two straight days, but has continued to grow in triple digits since August 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 16 days reached 4,630 due to a rise in infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 124 were Seoul residents, 100 from Gyeonggi province, while 15 were imported.

Five more fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 321.

The total fatality rate stood at 1.65 per cent.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday announced 390 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 68,901.

At the same time, 389 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 59,861, UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said, Xinhua reported.

It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country's death toll to 379.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Spain rose by 9,779 in the past 24 hours to 439,286, according to the latest figures published on Friday by the Spanish Ministry of Health.

According to the statistics, Spain has registered 43,747 cases in the past seven days, which is the worst weekly figure since the end of March, Xinhua reported.

Madrid was the worst affected region of Spain with 13,391 new cases in the last week, twice as many as Catalonia's 6,103, which was the second worst.

The ministry also reported 129 deaths in the past week, taking the death toll to 29,011.

The data is especially worrying as it came before the end of the holiday season, with many Spaniards returning to work on August 31 or September 1, with a consequent rise in the number of people in major cities and those using public transport.

As children in Spain will also return to school in the coming days, the Health Ministry and the Education Ministry published a list of 29 measures and five recommendations for the start of the school year.

Key measures include taking teachers' and students' temperature every morning, while children over six years old will have to wear face masks in class and clean their hands at least five times during the school day.

A total of 7,379 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in France, marking the highest daily tally since March 31, the data released by the Healthy Ministry showed on Friday.

"In mainland France, the dynamics of the epidemic's progression are exponential," the ministry warned.

"Although remaining at limited levels, hospital indicators (new hospitalisations and intensive care admissions) are increasing, especially in regions where viral circulation is the most intense," it added, Xinhua reported.

Further six people were receiving intensive treatment on Friday, taking the total to 387, while the number of hospitalised patients remained unchanged at 4,535.

As of Friday, some 30,596 people in France had lost their lives to Covid-19, representing a single day rise of 20, according to the ministry's figures.

Peru has extended the national state of emergency for another 90 days

due to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

"As of July of this year, an increase in Covid-19 cases has been observed in several regions, as well as in Metropolitan Lima and Callao, where the situation persists," Xinhua news agency quoted a government decree as saying on Friday.

The increase is likely related to "the greater circulation of people due to the reopening of economic activities, interprovincial air and land transport, as well as crowding in commercial and urban transport centres".

According to the Ministry of Health, 621,997 cases have been registered nationwide as of Friday with 28,277 deaths.

New Zealand reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total to 1,376, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Ministry, two infected persons had arrived in New Zealand from India on August 23, reports Xinhua news agency.

The other 11 cases were community transmissions, 10 of whom were linked to the Auckland cluster.

The remaining case was still under investigation.

There were 11 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, including three in intensive care units, it added.

General public were urged to seek medical advice immediately and to take a test if they develop symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

Auckland is currently under Covid-19 Alert Level 3, while the rest the country is at Level 2.

Meanwhile, At least four people at the recently concluded Republican National Convention (RNC) in North Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to authorities.

In a statement on Friday, the Mecklenburg County Public Health authorities said that the four people were two prospective attendees and two support staff, reports Xinhua news agency.