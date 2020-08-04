Global Covid cases top 18.1 million

Washington DC: The overall number of global Coronavirus cases has topped 18.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 691,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,193,291 and the fatalities rose to 691,642, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,712,724 and 155,388, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,733,677 infections and 94,104 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,803,695), and is followed by Russia (854,641), South Africa (516,862), Mexico (443,813), Peru (428,850), Chile (361,493), Colombia (317,651), Iran (312,035), the UK (307,251), Spain (297,054), Saudi Arabia (280,093), Pakistan (280,029), Italy (248,229), Bangladesh (242,102), Turkey (233,851), France (225,198), Germany (212,111), Argentina (206,743), Iraq (131,886), Canada (118,973), Indonesia (113,134), Qatar (111,322) and the Philippines (106,330), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (48,012), UK (46,295), India (38,135), Italy (35,166), France (30,268), Spain (28,472), Peru (19,614), Iran (17,405), Russia (14,183) and Colombia (10,650).

Pakistan has reported 432 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 280,461, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of National Health Services also said a total of 15 patients suffering from Coronavirus succumbed to the infection.

Till now 249,397 people have recovered fully from the disease while 1,013 are still in critical condition.

Sindh registered 121,705 cases, Punjab 93,336, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34,253, Islamabad 15,095, Balochistan 11,777, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,198 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,097 cases.

Meanwhile, commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles stayed off the main roads of the Philippine capital Tuesday and police were again staffing checkpoints to restrict public travel as surging virus cases forced another lockdown.

Officials deployed dozens of shuttle buses, along with army trucks, to ferry stranded medical personnel and workers of authorized businesses. Most domestic flights to and from the capital were cancelled, and night curfews will return in places.

Crowds trooped to some supermarkets Monday to stock up on food after the hasty return to a lockdown sparked panic-buying.

The lockdown is milder than was first one imposed, which largely confined most people to their homes for weeks, but is more severe than the quarantine restrictions the capital had been under recently.

It is being imposed in metropolitan Manila and outlying provinces for two weeks.

Businesses previously allowed to partly reopen, including barbershops, gyms, dine-in restaurants and tourist destinations, will again be closed.

Authorized companies including banks, health and food processing firms must shuttle their employees between home and work. Travelling by bike, motorcycle and private car is allowed for essential reasons, but mass transit will be closed.

President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to reinstate the lockdown after medical groups warned the health care system was being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.