Global Covid cases top 14.6 mn

Washington DC: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.6 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 609,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,655,405, while the fatalities rose to 609,198, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,825,153 and 140,957, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,118,646 infections and 80,120 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,118,206), and is followed by Russia (776,212), South Africa (373,628), Peru (353,590), Mexico (349,396), Chile (330,930), the UK (296,944), Iran (276,202), Pakistan (265,083), Spain (264,836), Saudi Arabia (253,349), Italy (244,624), Turkey (220,572), France (214,023), Bangladesh (207,453), Colombia (204,005), Germany (203,325), Argentina (130,774), Canada (112,936) and Qatar (107,037), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,397), Mexico (39,485), Italy (35,058), France (30,180), Spain (28,422), India (27,497), Iran (14,405), Peru (13,187) and Russia (12,408).

Pakistan reported 1,013 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its lowest daily infection count in more than two and a half months, taking the nation-wide tally to 2,66,095 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,639, including 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services. Another 1,481 patients are in critical condition.

As many as 208,030 patients have recovered from the virus in the country.

Of the total, most cases have been detected in Sindh province at 113,553, followed by 90,444 in Punjab, 32,243 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,625 in Islamabad, 11,441 in Balochistan, 1,922 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 1,868 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The northern Italian region of Lombardy, the one-time epicentre of the country's Coronavirus pandemic, has seen notable improvement in its COVID-19 data recently.

The region that includes the Italian financial centre of Milan, is home to around one-sixth of Italy's population of more than 60 million, reports Xinhua news agency.

It reached a positive milestone on Sunday: no single death from the COVID-19 in the region and just 33 new infections.

On Monday, cases rose slightly with 56 new cases and eight deaths.