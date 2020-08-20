Global COVID-19 cases top 22.3 million: Johns Hopkins

Washington DC: The overall number of global Coronavirus cases has topped 22.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 786,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 22,322,208 and the fatalities rose to 786,185, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,527,306 and 173,114, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,456,652 infections and 111,100 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,767,273), and is followed by Russia (935,066), South Africa (596,060), Peru (549,321), Mexico (537,031), Colombia (489,122), Chile (390,037), Spain (370,867), Iran (350,279), the UK (322,996), Argentina (312,659), Saudi Arabia (302,686), Pakistan (290,445), Bangladesh (285,091), France (256,534), Italy (255,278), Turkey (253,108), Germany (229,706), Iraq (188,802), Philippines (173,774), Indonesia (144,945), Canada (125,408), Qatar (115,956), Ecuador (104,475), Kazakhstan (103,571) and Bolivia (103,019), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (58,481), India (52,889), UK (41,483), Italy (35,412), France (30,434), Spain (28,797), Peru (26,658), Iran (20,125), Russia (15,951), Colombia (15,619), South Africa (12,423) and Chile (10,578).

Meanwhile, Singapore on Thursday reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count to 56,099.

Two of the new cases were imported, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the majority of the new cases were foreign workers on permits.

Thursday's figure is the lowest daily count since August 12, when 42 new infections were reported, according to a Channel News Asia report.

With 277 more patients of COVID-19 infection discharged on Wednesday, 52,810 people have fully recovered from the infection.

There are currently 87 confirmed cases who are still in hospital while 3,107 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms.

The Inter-agency Taskforce has completed the testing of all workers in the dormitories.

About 16,800 workers who are still serving their quarantine period will be tested when their quarantine ends, said the

MOH.

Nepal on Thursday recorded 707 new Coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally close to 30,000, a senior health ministry official said.

During tests conducted through Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) in the last 24 hours, 707 people were found COVID-19 positive, Dr. Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry, said in the daily press briefing. Nepal has so far recorded 29,645 COVID-019 cases. Of the newly infected persons, 515 are men and 192 women.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 200 new Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Gautam said six more people died due to Coronavirus on Thursday, taking the death toll to 126.