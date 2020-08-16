Global COVID-19 cases top 21.3 million: Johns Hopkins

Washington DC: The overall number of global Coronavirus cases has topped 21.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 769,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,377,367 and the fatalities rose to 769,652, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,359,748 and 169,463, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,317,096 infections and 107,232 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,526,192), and is followed by Russia (915,808), South Africa (583,653), Mexico (517,714), Peru (516,296), Colombia (445,111), Chile (383,902), Spain (342,813), Iran (341,070), the UK (319,208), Saudi Arabia (297,315), Argentina (289,100), Pakistan (288,047), Bangladesh (274,525), Italy (253,438), France (252,965), Turkey (248,117), Germany (224,488), Iraq (172,583), Philippines (157,918), Indonesia (137,468), Canada (123,788), Qatar (114,809), Kazakhstan (102,287) and Ecuador (100,688), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (56,543), India (49,036), UK (46,791), Italy (35,392), France (30,410), Spain (28,617), Peru (25,856), Iran (19,492), Russia (15,585), Colombia (14,492), South Africa (11,677) and Chile (10,395).

Health authorities reported 13 new cases of the Coronavirus in New Zealand on Sunday, including 12 linked to an outbreak in the city of Auckland and one returning traveler who was already in quarantine.

The outbreak in Auckland, discovered Tuesday, has prompted officials to put the nation's largest city back into a two-week lockdown.

The outbreak has now grown to 49 infections, with authorities saying they believe all the cases are all connected, giving them hope the virus isn't spreading beyond that cluster.

Pakistan's Coronavirus tally reached 288,717 on Sunday after 670 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Six more fatalities were reported overnight, pushing the death toll to 6,168, it said.

While 266,301 patients were recovered so far, 769 are in critical condition at various hospitals across the country.

Of the total infections, Sindh reported the maximum number of 125,904 cases, followed by Punjab at 95,391, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 35,153, Islamabad at 15,378, Balochistan at 12,224, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,486 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 2,181.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 86 new Coronavirus infections, including two community and six imported cases, taking the nationwide tally to 55,747, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Most of the new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine, the ministry said without giving the exact figure.

The six imported patients are placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

Of the two community cases, one is a Singaporean national and the other is a foreign worker, it said.

On the other hand, South Korea has reported 279 new Coronavirus cases in the highest daily jump since early March, as fears grow about a massive outbreak in the greater capital region.

The figures released by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday brought the national caseload to 15,318, including 305 deaths.

The number of new cases is the highest since 367 on March 8, when the country was concentrating public health tools and personnel nationwide to bring an outbreak in the less populated southern region under control.