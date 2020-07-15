Global COVID-19 cases surpass 13.2 million

Washington DC: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to more than 13.2 million, while the deaths have soared to over 577,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 13,284,292 while the fatalities rose to 577,843, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,428,553 and 136,440, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,926,824 infections and 74,133 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (906,752), and is followed by Russia (738,787), Peru (333,867), Chile (319,493), Mexico (311,486), South Africa (298,292), the UK (292,931), Iran (262,173), Spain (256,619), Pakistan (253,604), Italy (243,344), Saudi Arabia (237,803), Turkey (214,993), France (209,640), Germany (200,456), Bangladesh (190,057), Colombia (154,277), Canada (110,350), Argentina (106,910) and Qatar (104,533), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,053), Mexico (36,327), Italy (34,984), France (30,032), Spain (28,409), India (23,727), Iran (13,211), Peru (12,229) and Russia (11,597).

Bangladesh has reported 3,533 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 193,590, a media report said on

Wednesday.

The new cases were detected as officials in the country said the current infection rate in the nation was 25.23 per cent, The Daily Star reported.

Bangladesh remains the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of Coronavirus cases, the report said.

The nation also reported 33 new deaths due to the virus, taking the total death toll to 2,457, the report said.

The total number of Coronavirus infections across the world stands at 13,323,530 while 578,628 people have lost their lives due to the contagious disease.

Singapore on Wednesday recorded 249 new Coronavirus infections, including 16 community and five imported cases, taking the total tally to 46,878, the health ministry said.

Of the new 249 cases, 233 are foreign workers living in dormitories, it said.