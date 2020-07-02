Global COVID-19 cases surpass 10.6 million

Washington DC: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 10.6 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 515,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases increased to 10,667,217, while the fatalities stood at to 515,542, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,685,806 and 128,061, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,448,753 infections and 60,632 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (653,479), and is followed by India (585,493), the UK (314,992), Peru (288,477), Chile (282,043), Spain (249,659), Italy (240,760), Mexico (231,770), Iran (230,211), Pakistan (213,470), France (202,981), Turkey (201,098), Germany (195,893), Saudi Arabia (194,225), South Africa (159,333), Bangladesh (149,258) and Canada (106,288), the CSSE figures showed. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,991), Italy (34,788), France (29,864), Mexico (28,510), Spain (28,364), India (17,400) and Iran (10,958).

Pakistan reported 4,339 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,17,809, the health ministry said on Thursday. The country also reported 78 deaths due to the disease, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 4,473. A total of 2,723 patients were in critical condition, the ministry said.

South Korea says it has confirmed 54 more COVID-19 cases as the Coronavirus continues to spread beyond the capital region and reach cities like Gwangju, which has shut schools and tightened social restrictions.