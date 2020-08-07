Global COVID-19 cases cross 19 mn mark: Johns Hopkins

Washington DC: The overall number of global Coronavirus cases has crossed the 19 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 713,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,007,938 and the fatalities rose to 713,406, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,881,974 and 160,090, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,912,212 infections and 98,493 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,964,536), and is followed by Russia (870,187), South Africa (538,184), Mexico (462,690), Peru (447,624), Chile (366,671), Colombia (345,714), Iran (320,117), Spain (309,855), the UK (309,784), Saudi Arabia (284,226), Pakistan (281,863), Bangladesh (249,651), Italy (249,204), Turkey (237,265), France (231,310), Argentina (228,195), Germany (215,039), Iraq (140,603), Canada (120,387), Philippines (119,460), Indonesia (118,753) and Qatar (112,092), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (50,517), UK (46,498), India (40,699), Italy (35,187), France (30,308), Spain (28,500), Peru (20,228), Iran (17,976), Russia (14,579) and Colombia (11,624).

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Coronavirus tally reached 282,645 with the detection of 782 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.

Seven more fatalities were also reported overnight, pushing the death toll to 6,052, it said.

With the detection of the 782 new cases, Pakistan's Coronavirus tally now stands at 282,645, the ministry said, adding that 258,099 patients so far have recovered from the deadly disease.

The country has currently 18,494 active cases, it said.

Of the total reported cases, Sindh recorded the maximum number of 122,759, COVID-19 patients, followed by Punjab at 94,040, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 34,432, Islamabad at 15,182, Balochistan at 11,821, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,287 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 2,124 cases.

The authorities have so far performed 2,079,333 tests, including 20,461 overnight, to detect the novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Pakistan fully restored its domestic flight operation from August 6 midnight.

The government had resumed domestic flights partially in May as nation-wide lockdown eased.

Mexico has jumped above 50,000 dead from the Coronavirus with the latest daily report of 819 newly confirmed deaths.

The report from the Health Department on Thursday brought the country's accumulated death toll to 50,517. That is the third-highest death toll in the world, behind only the United States and Brazil.

The department also reported 6,590 new confirmed Coronavirus cases, putting the accumulated total at 462,690.

Authorities concede the death and case numbers are significant undercounts, in part due to Mexico's extremely low level of testing.

Mexico has performed only about 1,050,000 tests to date, far less than one for every 100 residents.