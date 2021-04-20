Global COVID-19 caseload surpasses 141.8 million

Washington DC: The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 141.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.02 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 141,813,257 and 3,027,353, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,737,347 and 567,690, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 15,061,919 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed Coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,973,695), France (5,357,229), Russia (4,657,509), the UK (4,406,023), Turkey (4,323,596), Italy (3,878,994), Spain (3,428,354), Germany (3,161,645), Argentina (2,714,475), Poland (2,695,327), Colombia (2,667,136), Mexico (2,306,910) and Iran (2,261,435), the CSSE figures showed. In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 374,682 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (212,339), India (178,769), the UK (127,522), Italy (117,243), Russia (104,173), France (101,339), Germany (80,153), Spain (77,102), Colombia (68,748), Iran (67,130), Poland (62,133), Argentina (59,476), Peru (57,230) and South Africa (53,757).

Meanwhile, experts at the European Medicines Agency are preparing to present the conclusions of their investigation later on Tuesday into possible links between the Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus vaccine and very rare cases of unusual clotting disorders detected in the US.

Last week, J&J halted its European rollout of its one-dose vaccine after the US Food and Drug Administration recommended officials pause its use while the rare blood clot cases are examined.

Officials identified six cases of the highly unusual blood clots among nearly 7 million people who were immunised with the shot in the US. J&J advised European governments to store their doses until the EU drug regulator issued guidance on their use; widespread use of the shot in Europe has not yet started.