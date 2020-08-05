Global Coronavirus death toll surpasses 700,000

Washington DC: The novel Coronavirus has killed at least 701,112 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources on Wednesday.

At least 18,572,720 cases of Coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,917,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 6,784 new deaths and 252,972 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,302 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,154, and Mexico with 857.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 156,830 deaths from 4,771,846 cases. At least 1,528,979 people have been declared

recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 95,819 deaths from 2,801,921 cases, Mexico with 48,869 deaths from 449,961 cases, Britain with 46,299 deaths from 306,293 cases, and India with 39,795 deaths from 1,908,254 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Spain 61, Peru 61, and Italy 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,491 cases (27 new since Tuesday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 79,047 recoveries.

Europe overall has 211,603 deaths from 3,256,677 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 206,713 deaths from 5,120,531 infections, the United States and Canada 165,818 deaths from 4,889,179 cases.

Asia has 66,979 deaths from 3,113,070 cases, Middle East 28,637 deaths from 1,192,975 cases, Africa 21,083 deaths from 979,057 cases, and Oceania 279 deaths from 21,239 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's

tallies.