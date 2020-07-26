Global Coronavirus cases top 15.6mn: Johns Hopkins Varsity

Washington: The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 15.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 638,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,668,380, while the fatalities rose to 638,243, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,106,346 and 145,333, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,287,475 infections and 85,238 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,288,108), and is followed by Russia (799,499), South Africa (421,996), Mexico (378,285), Peru (375,961), Chile (341,304), the UK (299,500), Iran (286,523), Spain (272,421), Pakistan (270,400), Saudi Arabia (262,772), Italy (245,590), Colombia (226,373), Turkey (224,252), Bangladesh (218,658), France (217,797), Germany (205,623), Argentina (153,520), Canada (115,115), Qatar (108,638) and Iraq (104,711), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,762), Mexico (42,645), Italy (35,097), India (30,601), France (30,195), Spain (28,432), Iran (15,289), Peru (17,843) and Russia (13,026).

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a record increase in daily coronavirus cases across the world, despite many countries starting to ease lockdown measures.

It said there were 284,196 new infections in 24 hours on Friday, while the number of deaths increased by 9,753, which was the largest single-day increase since April 30, the BBC reported.

Pakistan reported 1,487 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 271,886 on Saturday, the health ministry said.

A total of 236,596 people have recovered from the disease, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Out of the total infections, 116,800 were in detected in Sindh, 91,691 in Punjab, 33,071 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,821 in Islamabad, 11,550 in Balochistan, 2,012 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 1,942 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 271,886 after 1,487 new patients were identified in the last 24 hours, while 5,787 people died due to the virus, including 24 patients during the period.

A total of 1,294 patients are in critical condition, it said.

As many as 29,503 patients are still undergoing treatment at home or at various hospitals.

The authorities have performed a total 1,844,926 tests so far, including 23,630 in the last 24 hours, it said.

Nepal registered 109 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to nearly 18,483, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 4,075 specimens through Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests in the last 24 hours, said Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the ministry.

A 17-year-old girl died due to the coronavirus infection in Birgunj of Parsa district, on Friday, taking the death toll to 45.

Singapore on Saturday reported 513 new coronavirus cases, all foreigners, taking the tally to nearly 50,000 in the country, the health ministry said.

The new patients include two community and six imported cases. All the 513 new patients are foreign workers, the ministry said, adding that the nationwide COVID-19 tally now stands at 49,888.

Vietnam has reported the first local case of COVID-19 in over three months. The 57-year-old man from central Da Nang city was hospitalised on Thursday with a fever and respiratory distress.

The news of a local infection after most activities had resumed in mid-May caused many to cancel or prematurely end their holidays in Da Nang, one of Vietnam's most popular beach destinations.

Vietnam has reported 416 confirmed cases and no

deaths.