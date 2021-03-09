Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution asking provincial status

Islamabad: The Legislative Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday unanimously adopted a joint resolution asking the federal Pakistan government to grant it provincial status and provide it with representation in Parliament and other constitutional

bodies.

The resolution was moved in the Legislative Assembly by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan who represented the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was joined in tabling the resolution by Opposition leader Amjad Hussain from Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) representative Ghulam Muhammad, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) member Muhammad Kazim and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F') leader Rehmat Khaliq.

India has previously slammed Pakistan's attempt to accord provincial status to the "so-called Gilgit-Baltistan , saying it is intended to camouflage the "illegal" occupation of the region by

Islamabad.