Georgia poll worker in hiding after false claims online

ATLANTA: With all eyes on Georgia's razor-thin presidential vote margin, falsehoods are swirling on social media about supposed ballot counting irregularities there.

Among the most widely shared examples is a video that has racked up millions of views on Twitter. It claims to show a poll worker crumpling up an absentee ballot.

As it turns out, it shows no such thing. Richard Barron, the Fulton County elections director, said late Friday that the poll worker seen in the video was discarding paper instructions, not a ballot, which would have been much larger than the paper seen in the video.

Barron also said the worker was in hiding after being harassed online due to the false claims.

A video showing the ballot count in Fulton County, Georgia, shows fraud because a poll worker processing absentee ballots crumples one up.

Election officials say the poll worker in the video did not crumple or discard a ballot.

"It's been questioned whether the poll worker featured in the video was discarding one of those ballots. The answer is no, undeniably no," Barron told reporters at a Friday evening news conference at the Fulton County elections warehouse in Atlanta. "At no time was the poll worker able to extract a ballot."

The widely shared video shows Fulton County poll workers processing absentee ballots at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Nov. 3. The poll worker appears to gesture in an animated way, and then crumple up a small piece of paper.

It appears that someone took a video of a video that someone else had recorded in the arena and added narration from a male voice.