G7 meet: UK seeks unity on Russia's 'malign behaviour'

Liverpool: Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialised nations gathered beside the River Mersey in Liverpool, England, for a meeting on Saturday that host country Britain called a show of unity against global aggressors.

The UK is seeking elusive unity from the wealthy nations' club in response to tensions with China and Iran, and what it says is malign behaviour by Russia towards Ukraine.

As a Salvation Army band played Christmas carols, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss greeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts with fist bumps in the rotunda of the modernist Museum of Liverpool at the start of the two-day talks.

Truss warned before the meeting, amid concern about a buildup of Russia's troops near Ukraine, that free democratic nations must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money to preserve their independence.

She said the G-7 meeting of diplomats from the UK, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan would be a show of unity between like-minded major economies that we are going to absolutely be strong in our stance against aggression, against aggression with respect to Ukraine.

Truss told broadcasters that a military move on Ukraine would be a strategic mistake with severe consequences for Moscow. The US and its NATO allies are concerned the movement of Russian troops and weapons to the border region may be a prelude to invasion and have said they would inflict heavy sanctions on Russia's economy if that happens.

Moscow denies planning to attack Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of its own allegedly aggressive designs.

Truss said she wanted to work with other countries to make sure that free democratic nations are able to have an alternative to Russian gas supplies, a reference to the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline that was built to carry gas from Russia to Germany.

The Liverpool meeting is the first international gathering for Germany's new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, a politician from the environmentalist Greens who previously opposed Nord Stream 2.

Britain, which is not very dependent on Russian gas, is a critic of the pipeline. But London's financial district and property market are major hubs for Russian money, and UK authorities have long been accused of turning a blind eye to ill-gotten funds from around the world.

Truss insisted Britain is willing to consider new economic measures to protect its core values.

There have been decisions made by the free world...in the short term to obtain cheap energy or cheap financing, and that has a long-term cost for freedom and democracy, she said.

And we can't make that mistake again.

The weekend meeting is the final major event of Britain's year-long G-7 presidency. The diplomats in Liverpool also plan to discuss lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus and China's muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

The gathering is taking place as negotiators meet in Vienna to try to revive an ailing international deal on Iran's nuclear ambitions. Truss warned this week that the Vienna talks are the last chance for Iran to sign up again to the deal, which was meant to rein in Tehran's nuclear program in return for loosened economic sanctions.