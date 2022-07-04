French Prez reshuffles Cabinet after election losses

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron rearranged his Cabinet on Monday in an attempt to adjust to a new political reality following legislative elections in which his centrist alliance failed to win a majority in the parliament.

The latest government reshuffle comes six weeks after Macron appointed Elisabeth Borne to lead a new government coalition at the outset of the president's second term. It's partly a result of rules that Macron and French presidents before him had set ahead of the parliamentary vote: Only ministers who retain their seats will remain in government posts.