French police use tear gas to end protest against pension reform
PARIS: French police used tear gas to disperse protesters blockading a Paris bus depot on Thursday, the latest confrontation between the authorities and unions over plans to reform the pension system.
The protests, now in their 29th day, are the longest since 1968.
Video footage from a BFM television reporter published on Twitter showed police firing tear gas into a crowd at the entrance to the bus depot.
Police had no immediate comment.
BFM television also showed a stand-off later in the morning in central Paris, near the Opera Garnier.
The hardline CGT union has called for more strikes this month after President Emmanuel Macron promised to push through his pension
reforms.
Macron said in a New Year's Eve address that he expected his government to reach a compromise quickly with unions on the reforms, but without departing from principles laid out by ministers.
