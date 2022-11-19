France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members

United Nations: France has reaffirmed its support for India, Germany, Brazil and Japan as permanent members in an expanded UN Security Council, underlining the need to take into account the emergence of new powers willing and able to assume the responsibility of a permanent presence in the powerful world body.

"France's position is constant and well known. We want the Council to be more representative of today's world, in a way that further strengthens its authority and effectiveness," Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie Broadhurst said on Friday. She was addressing the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on the 'Question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Security Council'. "We must indeed take into account the emergence of new powers that are willing and able to assume the responsibility of a permanent presence in the Security Council," Broadhurst said. Broadhurst said that to preserve its executive and operational nature, an enlarged Council could have up to 25 members.

"France supports the candidacy of Germany, Brazil, India and Japan as permanent members. We would also like to see a stronger presence of African countries, including among the permanent members. The remaining seats should be allocated in order to achieve equitable geographical representation," she said. She added that the question of the veto is "eminently sensitive", and it is up to the States requesting the granting of a permanent seat to determine themselves. "In this reflection, the objective must remain twofold: on the one hand, to consolidate the legitimacy of the

Security Council; on the other hand, to strengthen its capacity to fully assume its responsibilities in the maintenance of international peace and security," she said.