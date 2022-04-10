France: Nail-biting election as Macron's rival surges

Paris: From the market stall outside Paris that she's run for 40 years, Yvette Robert can see first-hand how soaring prices are weighing on France's

presidential election and turning the first round of voting on Sunday into a nail-biter for incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.

Shoppers, increasingly worried about how to make ends meet, are buying ever-smaller quantities of Robert's neatly stacked fruits and vegetables, she says.

And some of her clients no longer come at all to the market for its baguettes, cheeses and other tasty offerings. Robert suspects that with fuel prices so high, some can no longer afford to take their vehicles to shop.

People are scared with everything that's going up, with prices for fuel going up," she said on Friday as campaigning concluded for act one of the two-part French election drama, held against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Macron, a political centrist, for months looked like a shoo-in to become France's first president in 20 years to win a second term.

But that scenario blurred in the campaign's closing stages. The pain of inflation and of pump, food and energy

prices that are hitting low-income households particularly hard subsequently roared

back as dominant election themes.

They could drive many voters on Sunday into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, Macron's political nemesis.

Macron, now 44, trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France's youngest president in 2017.

The win for the former banker who, unlike Le Pen, is a fervent proponent of European collaboration was seen as a victory against populist, nationalist politics, coming in the wake of Donald Trump's election

to the White House and Britain's vote to leave the European Union, both in 2016.

In courting voters, Macron has economic successes to point to: The French economy is rebounding faster than expected from the battering of

COVID-19, with a 2021 growth rate of 7 per cent, the highest since 1969.

Unemployment is down to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, sparking Europe's worst security crisis since World War II, Macron also got a polling bump, with people rallying around the wartime leader.

But the 53-year-old Le Pen is a now a more polished, formidable and savvy political foe as she makes her third attempt to become France's first woman president. And she has campaigned particularly hard and for months on cost of living concerns, capitalising on the issue that pollsters say is foremost on voters' minds. Le Pen

also pulled off two remarkable feats.