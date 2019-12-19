Four injured in Texas shooting
Houston: Four people were injured in a shooting in San Antonio, a city in the US state of Texas, authorities said.
The Fire Department of San Antonio said four people were taken to the hospital after being shot outside a mall on Wednesday night, two of whom were reported to be in critical condition, reports Xinhua news agency.
The police said that it remains unclear whether it was a targeted shooting but investigation into the incident was underway.
