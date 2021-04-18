Founder of Adobe and developer of PDFs Geschke passes away at 81

Los Altos (US): Charles Chuck Geschke the co-founder of the major software company Adobe Inc. who helped develop Portable Document Format technology, or PDFs died at age 81.

Geschke, who lived in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Los Altos, died Friday, the company said.

This is a huge loss for the entire Adobe community and the technology industry, for whom he has been a guide and hero for decades, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen wrote in an email to the company's employees.

As co-founders of Adobe, Chuck and John Warnock developed groundbreaking software that has revolutionised how people create and communicate," Narayen said.

"Their first product was Adobe PostScript, an innovative technology that provided a radical new way to print text and images on paper and sparked the desktop publishing revolution. Chuck instilled a relentless drive for innovation in the company, resulting in some of the most transformative software inventions, including the ubiquitous PDF, Acrobat, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Photoshop.

His wife said Geschke was also proud of his family.

He was a famous businessman, the founder of a major company in the U.S. and the world, and of course he was very, very proud of that and it was huge achievement in his life, but it wasn't his focus really, his family was, Nancy Nan Geschke, 78, told the Mercury News on Saturday. He always called himself the luckiest man in the world.