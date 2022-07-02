For now, wary US treads water with transformed Covid
Washington: The fast-changing coronavirus has kicked off summer in the U.S. with lots of infections but relatively few deaths compared to its prior incarnations.
COVID-19 is still killing hundreds of Americans each day, but is not nearly as dangerous as it was last fall and winter.
It's going to be a good summer and we deserve this break, said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. With more Americans shielded from severe illness through vaccination and infection, COVID-19 has transformed for now at least into an unpleasant, inconvenient nuisance for many. It feels cautiously good right now, said Dr. Dan Kaul, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Michigan Medical Centre in Ann Arbor. For the first time that I can remember, pretty much since it started, we don't have any (COVID-19) patients in the ICU. As the nation marks July Fourth, the average number of daily deaths from COVID-19 in the United States is hovering around 360. Last year, during a similar summer lull, it was around 228 in early July.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bumrah slams Broad for most expensive over in Test history2 July 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Wimbledon: Aussie De Minaur beats Broady to enter 4th round2 July 2022 7:12 PM GMT
Veterans laud Pant's 'special ton under pressure'2 July 2022 7:11 PM GMT
With Alexia Putellas, Spain try to break through at women's Euro2 July 2022 7:11 PM GMT
CAB grants No Objection Certificate to Wriddhiman Saha2 July 2022 7:10 PM GMT