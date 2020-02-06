Flights resume after plane crash kills 3 in Istanbul
Istanbul: Flights resumed Thursday at an Istanbul airport after a Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, killing three people and injuring 180 others.
Sabiha Gokcen Airport restarted operations at around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) though delays and cancellations continued. On Wednesday evening, a Boeing 737 operated by low-cost Pegasus Airline landed from Izmir on Turkey's western coast during strong winds and heavy rain and overshot the runway.
It skidded about 50 to 60 meters (165 to 200 feet) before it dropped into the ditch from a height of about 30 meters (98 feet), according to the city's governor, Ali Yerlikaya.
The plane, carrying 177 passengers and six crew members, broke up into three parts upon impact. The plane was 11 years old, according to flight tracking website
Flightradar24.
