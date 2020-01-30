Flash floods kill nine in Indonesia
Medan: Flash floods and landslides have killed at least nine people and forced thousands into temporary shelters on Indonesia's Sumatra island, the local disaster agency said Thursday. Torrential rain in North Sumatra this week sparked the disaster, with most victims drowning or hit by logs swept away in the current, the agency added.
"We suspect (two victims) were killed after getting hit by logs," said Safaruddin Ananda Nasution, head of Central Tapanuli's disaster mitigation agency. Rampant illegal logging in the area may have contributed to the disaster by loosening the soil and making it susceptible to landslides, he
added. Several thousand residents have fled to shelters.
This month, record rains triggered flooding and landslides that killed nearly 70 people in and around Jakarta, which is on neighbouring Java island.
Entire neighbourhoods in Indonesia's capital -- a megalopolis home to around 30 million people -- were submerged in floodwaters that forced tens of thousands into
shelters.
The Southeast Asian archipelago is regularly hit by floods during the rainy season, which started in late
November.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Police should be polite, professional in handling poll...30 Jan 2020 5:49 PM GMT
Concerned parents rush to spot after man opens fire during...30 Jan 2020 5:48 PM GMT
Delhi Police solves murder while probing cheating case30 Jan 2020 5:45 PM GMT
Three arrested for blackmailing women using intimate30 Jan 2020 5:44 PM GMT
Common Facility Centre to come up for jewellery makers at...30 Jan 2020 5:41 PM GMT