Fires scorch France, Spain
Paris: Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain on Sunday as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid blamed for hundreds of deaths.
Two huge blazes that have consumed pine forests for six days in southwestern France have forced the evacuation of some 14,000 people, and led authorities shut down access to Europe's tallest sand dune, the much-visited Dune du Pilat.
Water-dropping planes zig-zagged the area, as flames lapped at the edge of a farm field, and smoke blanketed the skyline above a mass of singed trees, in images shared by firefighters.
In Spain, firefighters supported by military brigades tried to stamp out over 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country. Spain's National Defence Department said that the majority of its fire-fighting aircraft have been deployed to reach the blazes, many of which are in rugged, hilly terrain that is difficult for ground crews to access. Drought conditions in the Iberian Peninsula have made it particularly susceptible to wildfires some caused by lightning, others by accident, and even some intentionally set after a mass of hot air blew up from Africa. Fire season has hit parts of Europe earlier than usual this year after a dry, hot spring that the EU has attributed to climate change.
About half of France was under a heat wave warning Sunday, with scorching temperatures expected to climb higher on Monday. The government has stepped up efforts to protect people in nursing homes, the homeless and other vulnerable populations after a vicious heat wave.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT