Finnish PM: Joining NATO will strengthen security

Tokyo: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the possibility of her country joining NATO was for the security of its citizens and called for the international community to unite in stepping up sanctions against Russia during talks Wednesday in Japan.

Non-aligned Finland and Sweden are set to announce their positions on NATO membership this week in what could be a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles to make decisive gains in Ukraine.

If Finland makes this historical step it is for the security of our own citizens," Marin told a news conference after holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Joining NATO will strengthen the whole international community that stands for common values.

Marin said she and Kishida discussed Russia's horrible aggression against Ukraine and its consequences. She said that sanctions against Moscow need to cover energy, finance and transport sectors more broadly than now. Kishida thanked Marin for traveling all the way from Helsinki while her government is deciding on NATO membership.