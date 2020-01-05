Finalise new retreat from nuclear deal later Sunday

Tehran: Iran will finalise its fifth step back from a nuclear deal later Sunday, a spokesman said, in retaliation for the US withdrawing from the multilateral accord and reimposing sanctions.

"Regarding the fifth step, decisions had already been made.. but considering the current situation, some changes will be made in an important meeting tonight," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in televised remarks two days after general death. "In the world of politics, all things affect each other," he added. Mousavi gave no indication as to what the next step would be nor when it would be announced. The nuclear accord between Iran and the United Nations Security Council's five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- plus Germany was agreed in 2015.

It has been hanging by a thread since the US withdrawal in May 2018, despite efforts to salvage it led by the three European nations that remain parties to the deal along with China and Russia.