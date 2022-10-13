FIFA Women's U-17 WC: India look to salvage pride against Morocco

Bhubaneswar: A crushing 0-8 defeat in the opening match denting their confidence severely, India would look to pick up the pieces and salvage some pride when they play Morocco in their second group match of the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup here on Friday.

The hapless Indians suffered a 0-8 thrashing at the hands of rampaging USA in their opening match on Tuesday, and Thomas Dennerby's side will look to forget the disappointing result and focus on getting at least a point against Morocco in the Group A battle between the debutants.

It won't be an easy match for India though, as Morocco had made it to the age-group showpiece after a strong show in the African qualifying tournament where they had beaten Ghana in penalty shootout.

India, on the other hand, were automatic qualifiers as tournament hosts. The Indians were simply overwhelmed by a technically and physically far superior American side, but they would hope to "play their game" against Morocco.

"We have a good chance against Morocco tomorrow. If we can show the right attitude, we can score and get some points," Dennerby said on Thursday.