Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Trump's Mar-a-Lago warrant
Washington DC: The US Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida, saying the investigation implicates highly classified material and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.
The government's opposition came in response to court filings by several news organisations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier
this month.
Trump, in a Truth Social post early on Tuesday called for the release of the un-redacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.
The court filing from Juan Antonio Gonzalez, the US attorney in Miami, and Jay Bratt, a top Justice Department national security official argues that making the affidavit public would cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation.
The document, the prosecutors say, details highly sensitive information about witnesses, including people who have been interviewed by the government, and contains confidential grand jury information.
