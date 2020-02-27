Ex-housekeeper sues Israeli PM's wife over abusive behaviour

Jerusalem: A former housekeeper at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence is suing the leader's wife Sara for pain and suffering allegedly caused during her employment there, the housekeeper's attorney said Thursday.

Opheer Shimson says his client is demanding USD 190,000 in damages for the abuse from Sara Netanyahu. He said the woman, an immigrant from France in her mid-50s and a mother of five who wished to keep her identity secret, worked at the residence for five months until last November, when she was injured from a fall caused by what he described as Sara Netanyahu's tyrannical demands.

He said the woman, a staunch supporter of the prime minister, kept a diary detailing the verbal abuse she endured from his wife.

"She adores the prime minister and saw her work at his home as a form of national service," Shimson told The Associated Press. "But she's been traumatized by her experience. Everyone knew what was going on there, and no one can say otherwise."

Sara Netanyahu has been accused of abusive behaviour toward her personal staff before. This, together with accusations of excessive spending and using public money on her own extravagant personal tastes, has earned her an image as the Israeli Imelda Marcos, the Philippines' former first lady who became infamous for her massive collection of designer shoes.

Last year, Sara Netanyahu was convicted of misusing state funds after she reached a plea bargain settling allegations that she overspent some USD 100,000 of state money on lavish meals.