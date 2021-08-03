Evictions resume, tenants scramble for assistance

Providence (US): Gabe Imondi, a 74-year-old landlord from Rhode Island, had come to court hoping to get his apartment back.

He was tired of waiting for federal rental assistance and wondered aloud what they're doing with that money?

Hours later, Luis Vertentes, in a different case, was told by a judge he had three weeks to clear out of his one-bedroom apartment in nearby East Providence.

The 43-year-old landscaper said he was four months behind on rent after being hospitalized for a time. I'm going to be homeless, all because of this pandemic, Vertentes said. I feel helpless, like I can't do anything even though I work and I got a full-time job. Scenes like this played out from North Carolina to Virginia to Ohio and beyond Monday as the eviction system, which saw a dramatic drop in cases before a federal moratorium expired over the weekend, rumbled back into action.

Activists fear millions will be tossed onto the streets as the delta variant of the Coronavirus surges.

The Biden administration allowed the federal moratorium to expire over the weekend and Congress was unable to

extend it.