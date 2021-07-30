Evacuation flight brings more than 200 Afghans to US

Washington DC: The first flight evacuating Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan brought more than 200 people, including scores of children and babies in arms, to resettlement in the United States on Friday, and President Joe Biden welcomed them home.

The evacuation flights, bringing out former interpreters and others who fear retaliation from Afghanistan's Taliban for having worked with American servicemembers and civilians, highlight American uncertainty about how Afghanistan's government and military will fare after the last US combat forces leave that country in the coming weeks.

Family members are accompanying the interpreters, translators and others on the flights out.

The airliner carrying the 221 Afghans in the special visa program, including 57 children and 15 babies, according to an internal US government document obtained by The Associated Press, touched down at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, just outside Washington, DC, according to the commercial FlightAware tracking service.

Biden called the flight "an important milestone as we continue to fulfill our promise to the thousands of Afghan nationals who served shoulder-to-shoulder with American troops and diplomats over the last 20 years in Afghanistan. He said he wanted to honor the military veterans, diplomats and others in the U.S. who have advocated for the Afghans.

Most of all, Biden said in a statement, I want to thank these brave Afghans for standing with the United States, and today, I am proud to say to them: Welcome home.'"

Russ Travers, senior deputy homeland security adviser at the National Security Council, told reporters on Thursday as the Afghan families were en route that the flight "represents the fulfillment of the U.S. commitment and honors these Afghans' brave service in helping support our mission in Afghanistan and in turn, helping to keep our country safe.

The Biden administration calls the effort Operation Allies Refuge. The operation has broad backing from Republican and Democratic lawmakers and from veterans groups. Supporters cite repeated instances of Taliban forces targeting Afghans who worked with Americans or with the Afghan government.