Europe tightens restrictions as leaders gird for long Covid fight

Paris: Europe is tightening restrictions to regain control of resurgent Coronavirus infections, with Paris closing bars and new curbs likely on the way in Italy and Ireland, Bloombergquint reported on Monday.

The continent is struggling to control the latest outbreak as opposition to limits on movement mounts and leaders resist the stringent lockdowns that hammered economies in the second quarter. Instead, the approach focuses on a shifting array of measures, which risks being similarly disruptive and less effective.

"Authorities have an extremely difficult job at the moment," Martin Hirsch, head of Paris hospitals, said on France Info. "If we go too far we are accused of killing freedom or the economy, and if we don't go far enough, it's homicide."

Paris and its inner suburbs will close bars starting Tuesday, but restaurants will be allowed to remain open after agreeing to tougher rules including limiting capacity, taking down contact details and contacting customers in case of an infection. Under those conditions, restaurants in Marseille will be permitted to reopen after a week of closure.

Dance halls, fairs, sports facilities and swimming pools will close. Student evenings and family events in public establishments will be banned. The measures will initially apply for two weeks.

"The indicators are very worrying, and the situation has to be brought under control again immediately," Valerie Pecresse, president of the Ile-de-France region that includes the capital, said on France Info radio on Monday. "It's hard to come out of this carefree summer back into the pandemic crisis."

Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne called for a "collective effort" from companies and employees to limit social interactions in the workplace and public transport. The epidemic situation in Paris and its inner suburbs is "of great concern," and working at a distance must be expanded, the labor ministry said in a statement.

France's virus cases increased the most in Europe over the past two months and monthly virus-related deaths tripled in September. The country reported a record number of laboratory-confirmed new cases on Saturday.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel chaired a special cabinet meeting on the pandemic response in Berlin, where images of people gathering without adhering to distancing rules circulated over the weekend. "I can't understand seeing pictures of parties like they've again taken place this weekend," Health Minister Jens Spahn said at a press briefing in the German capital. "I don't agree that we constantly need to talk about new rules and measures. I'd already be very happy if we applied the rules that already exist."

Authorities are bracing for a longer fight against the virus. Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz warned that restrictions will affect daily life into next year, even if more effective therapies and a vaccine are made available.

Hungary announced what it called an unprecedented increase in doctors' wages. Prime Minister Viktor Orban predicted that the "seven-eight months ahead will require extraordinary efforts" from medical professionals, according to a Facebook video.

Amid a surge in cases in recent weeks, Ireland's national health authorities recommended the country move to a level 5 lockdown. That's the highest level of shutdown, with most stores closed, household visits banned and limits placed on how far people can leave their homes. Most of the country is currently at level 2, with Dublin at Level 3.

While the government is set to consider the recommendation in coming days, the surprise proposal is already running into resistance, amid concern that such a drastic step would devastate the nascent economic recovery.