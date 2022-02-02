EU, US want faster progress in Serbia-Kosovo talks

Pristina: Envoys from the European Union and the United States on Wednesday urged Kosovo and Serbia to make concrete progress in EU-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-running dispute that remains a source of tensions in the volatile Balkans.

Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special envoy for the talks, and US Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar ended a three-day visit to Pristina, Kosovo, where they met with local leaders and the international community.

We both want to see Kosovo and Serbia turn the page, to leave the past behind and to normalise relations, Lajcak told a news conference before heading to Belgrade, Serbia.

Lajcak said that normalising ties between Kosovo and Serbia would contribute to the stability in the region.