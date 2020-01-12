EU urges 'de-escalation' after Iran holds UK ambassador
BRUSSELS: The EU's diplomatic chief criticised Iran on Sunday for briefly detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, calling for "de-escalation".
Iranian authorities held ambassador Rob Macaire at a student protest to pay tribute to those killed when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down outside Tehran, killing 176 people including Britons.
The move triggered diplomatic protests from around the world, with London calling it a violation of international law and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell added his voice to the chorus of
condemnation.
"Very concerned about the temporary detention of the UK Ambassador @HMATehran in Iran. Full respect of the Vienna convention is a must. The EU calls for de-escalation and space for diplomacy," Josep Borrell tweeted.
Macaire denied Iranian claims he was taking part in demonstrations, saying he went to an event to pay his respects to those killed in the crash and left after five minutes when chanting started.
Protests erupted in Iran on Saturday, with some students reportedly chanting "anti-regime" slogans amid concern about the authorities' handling of the disaster.
Iran's armed forces admitted on Saturday that the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was shot down, after denying for days Western claims it was brought down by a missile.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
TMC lashes out at Modi for making political speech from RKM...12 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
India to buy 200 fighter jets for Air Force: Defence Secy12 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Attack on campus pre-planned, V-C role should be...12 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Three 'most wanted' Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed12 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Republic Day: No flight ops for nearly 2 hours at Delhi...12 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT