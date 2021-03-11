EU to step up aid effort as Covid deepens global crises

Brussels: The European Union unveiled plans Wednesday to step up international aid efforts, support humanitarian agencies and encourage new donors to contribute as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens the impact of several crises around the

world.

"Humanitarian needs are at an all-time high. They are driven largely by the resurgence in conflicts, and they are combined with climate change, environmental degradation, population growth and failed governance," EU Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Janez Lenarcic told reporters in Brussels.

"The COVID pandemic has only exacerbated this," he added.

The UN estimates that over 235 million people will require humanitarian aid this year, an increase of 40 per cent from 2020, and a near tripling of estimated needs since

2014.

UN humanitarian appeals jumped last year to almost USD 38.7 billion the most ever, in part due to the impact of COVID-19.

Only around USD 17.8 billion was provided. The top 10 donors supplied an estimated 83 per cent of the money. The 27-nation EU accounts for about 36 per cent of global aid funding.

The bloc plans to set up a crisis response system so it can provide direct help when countries and aid agencies are overwhelmed.