EU says EU-UK trade talks face 'last attempt' to fix fish

Brussels: The European Union's chief negotiator said Friday that the bloc and the United Kingdom are starting a last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover on New Year.

Michel Barnier told the EU parliament he can't say what will come out during this home straight of the negotiations," which have already come a long way in nine months of

talks.

He called it a very serious and somber situation" with the jobs of hundreds of thousands of people at stake.

The EU parliament has set a Sunday night deadline on the talks since it still will have to approve any deal ahead of January 1, when a transition period following the January 31 departure of Britain from the bloc will expire.

It's the moment of truth," said Barnier. We have very little time remaining just a few hours."

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a no-deal Brexit is now a "very likely" outcome as a trade agreement with the European Union (EU) remained in a serious situation just under two weeks before the December 31 deadline for the end of the transition period.

The negotiators on both sides resumed discussions on Friday but after a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday night, Johnson declared that a deal remains out of reach unless the EU is willing to change its stance significantly.

The extent of fishing rights in each other's waters and the levels of state aid permitted in domestic industries in order to prevent unfair competition remain the main stumbling blocks to an agreement.

The prime minister underlined that the negotiations were now in a serious

situation.