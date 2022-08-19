EU regulator OKs plan to increase monkeypox vaccine supplies
London: A smaller dose of the monkeypox vaccine appears to still be effective and can be used to stretch the current supply by five times, the European Medicines Agency said Friday, echoing a recommendation made earlier this month by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The EU drug regulator said in a statement that injecting people with just one fifth the regular dose of the smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic appeared to produce similar levels of antibodies against monkeypox as a full dose.
The approach calls for administering Bavarian Nordic's vaccine with an injection just under the skin rather than into deeper tissue, a practice that may stimulate a better immune response. People still need to get two doses, about four weeks apart.
The EMA said national authorities could decide, as a temporary measure to use smaller doses of the vaccine to protect vulnerable people during the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.
EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the decision would allow the vaccination of five times as many people with the continent's current supply.
This ensures greater access to vaccination for citizens at risk and healthcare workers, she said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the US FDA authorised a similar plan to extend the country's monkeypox vaccine stocks. The technique has previously been used to stretch supplies of vaccines during other outbreaks, including yellow fever and polio. The unusual recommendations from both regulators acknowledge the extremely limited global supplies of the Jynneos vaccine, originally developed
against smallpox.
