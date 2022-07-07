EU Parl condemns US abortion ruling

Brussels: The European Union's parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly condemned the end of constitutional protections for abortion in the United States and called for such safeguards to be enshrined in the EU's fundamental rights charter.

In a 324-155 vote with 38 abstentions, European Parliament lawmakers adopted a resolution that crystalised the anger seen in many of the EU's 27 member countries since the US Supreme Court handed down its ruling on

June 24.

It teaches us a lesson: Women's and girls' human rights can never be taken for granted, and we must always fight to defend them, Swedish politician Helene Fritzon, who is vice president of an parliamentary alliance of Socialists and Democrats, said.