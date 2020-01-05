EU invites Iranian Foreign Min to Brussels
Brussels: Iran's foreign minister has been invited to Brussels, the European Union said Sunday, urging a "de-escalation of tensions" in the Gulf after US air strikes that killed a top Iranian general.
The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made the offer to Mohammad Javad Zarif during a telephone call this weekend, a press release said.
"Borrell invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to Brussels to continue their engagement on these matters," it said. A regional political solution was the "only way forward", Borrell said, underlining "the importance of preserving" the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
He confirmed "his resolve to continue to fully play his role as coordinator and keep the unity of the remaining participants in support of the agreement and its full implementation by all parties".
