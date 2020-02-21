Erdogan urges 'concrete action' over Idlib in Merkel, Macron call: Turkish presidency
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for "concrete action" to prevent a crisis in Syria's last rebel stronghold in a phone call with his French and German counterparts, his office said Friday.
"The president stressed the need to stop the aggression of the regime and its supporters in Idlib, and emphasised the importance of providing strong support through concrete actions to prevent a humanitarian crisis," the presidency said following the call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.
